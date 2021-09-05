COMMENTARY : Fall movie preview

Ahead are a James Bond film, a ‘Ghostbusters sequel, and a Spider-Man tale

James Bond is back.

Fans will see the long-delayed “No Time to Die,” Daniel Craig’s last outing as 007, when it lands Oct. 8 in theaters.

In addition to Mr. Craig, the film stars Léa Seydoux as Madeleine Swann and Rami Malek as villain Safin in a story that starts with Bond finally getting to enjoy life in Jamaica, where he’s had his share of 007 adventures. The first Bond movie, “Dr. No” (1962), which starred the great Sean Connery, was set in Jamaica.







“No Time to Die” is among the “shaken, not stirred” highlights as the fall movie season begins with familiar faces. Expect to see everyone from Amy Adams (“Dear Evan Hansen”) to Clint Eastwood (“Cry Macho”).

There’s a varied mix of movies with everyone from Clint Eastwood to Amy Adams, with genres varying from the animated (“Addams Family 2”) to the nostalgic/sci-fi: a “Ghostbusters” sequel and a “Dune” remake. And for fans of “The Sopranos,” there’s a prequel, “The Many Saints of Newark.”

Another prequel, “The King’s Man,” awaits fans of the spy franchise. Plus, Marvel Comics fans will find out about the webslinger’s fate in “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

Here’s the release schedule for the films.

This weekend

Sept. 9

Sept. 10.

“ Malignant.” James Wan directs this story about Madison, who has visions of murders. Stars include Annabelle Wallis, Maddie Hasson and George Young.

"The Card Counter."

“Queen Pins.” Kristin Bell and Kirby Howell-Baptiste star in the story about the housewives behind a $40 million coupon scam.

“Small Engine Repair.”

Sept. 14

Sept. 17

Sept. 24

“ Dear Evan Hansen.” The Tony- and Grammy-winning musical comes to the big screen. Stephen Chbosky directs the film, starring Ben Platt as Evan Hansen. Some of the cast’s familiar faces are Julianne Moore as Heid Hansen and Amy Adams as Cynthia Murphy.

"I'm Your Man."

Oct. 1

“ Mayday.”

This is one for the fans of "The Sopranos," the series about a New Jersey mobster and his home life. It's about the early years of Tony Soprano. He's played by Michael Gandolfini, the son of the late James Gandolfini, who starred as Tony on TV.

“Titane.”

“The Addams Family 2.” The 2019 animated “Addams Family” movie was true to the eccentric family’s spirit and nature. A sequel is good news. And there’s a “Star Wars” alert! Oscar Isaac, who played Po in that franchise, is the voice of Gomez Addams. Charlize Theron is the voice of Morticia, and Bette Midler is the voice of Grandmama.

Oct. 8

“ No Time to Die.” Daniel Craig is back in his last outing as James Bond.

"Lamb."

“Mass.”

Oct. 15

Oct. 16

Oct. 19

Fall movies include “Chostbusters: Afterlife,” above, and at top, Marvel Studios’ “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” which has released this weekend. Marvel Fans, by the way, can find interesting twists on previous moves in the animated “What If…” series now streaming on Disney+.

Oct. 22

“ Dune.” Timothee Chalamet stars as Paul Atreides in this remake of late Port Townsend, Wash., author Frank Herbert’s sci-fi masterpiece. (Port Townsend is a small town on the northeastern end of the state’s Olympic Peninsula, and it has another cinematic claim to fame as the filming site for “An Officer and a Gentleman.”)

"The French Dispatch."

“Ron’s Gone Wrong.”

Oct. 29

Nov. 5

“ Eternals.” Angelina Jolie stars in the latest superhero film from Marvel Studios.

"Spencer."

Nov. 12

“Belfast.” The talented Kenneth Branagh is the director and writer of this story about a young boy (Jude Hill as Buddy) and his family in the late 1960s. The cast includes the legendary Judi Dench.

Nov. 19

“ Ghostbusters: Afterlife.” This is set in the original “Ghostbusters” universe, where a single mother and her kids discover their connection with the original band of four. The film stars Finn Wolfhard, McKenna Grace and Carrie Coon. And back for the ride are original stars Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson. The director is Jason Reitman, son of original “Ghostbusters” director and former Montecito resident Ivan Reitman.

"King Richard."

“Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn.”

Nov. 24

“ House of Gucci.” Lady Gaga stars in this story covering three decades of love, betrayal and murder. Directing is none other than Ridley Scott.

"Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City."

“Encanto.”

Dec. 3

Dec. 10

“West Side Story.” It’s impossible to imagine any screen version being better than the 1961 classic directed by two great talents — Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins. But this adaptation of the 1957 Broadway musical has something in its favor. It’s directed by Steven Spielberg.

Dec. 17

“Spider-Man: No Way Home.” Fans have waited a long time for some resolution to the cliff hanger from the last “Spider-Man” movie in which the world learned Spider-Man is Peter Parker. What’s next? Well, for one thing, Peter (Tom Holland) is talking to Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch).

Dec. 22

“ The Matrix Resurrections.” Keneau Reeves returns in the latest film in the long-running franchise that turns reality into a big puzzle.

"The King's Man." Ralph Fiennes stars in this prequel to the spy franchise. This time the story's set in the early 20th century when a world-saving agency of well-dressed, well-mannered spies is just beginning. Get out your umbrellas.

“Sing 2.”

“A Journal for Jordan.”

Dec. 25

“American Underdog.” Zachary Levi, who grew up in Ventura, stars as Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner. The cast also includes Anna Paquin and Dennis Quaid.

And here’s an early Oscar prediction, based on films released so far this year and the schedule for the fall. This writer is predicting “Respect,” the biographical movie about soul legend Aretha Franklin, will win the Oscar for best picture. Stay tuned.

