Comments welcome on block grant document

GOLETA —The city of Goleta helps people in the community with the Community Development Block Grant program.

This past year, more than 2,000 people were assisted with block grants.

The city is required to submit a year-end report on its accomplishments called the Consolidated Annual Performance Evaluation Report. The CAPER provides an assessment of the city’s performance in meeting housing and community development goals in the adopted 2021-2022 CDBG Action Plan.

The draft CAPER can be viewed at tinyurl.com/yc82d828.

For more information, see www.cityofgoleta.org/i-want-to/apply-for/grants.

Comments on the draft CAPER are being accepted during a 15-day public review period beginning Monday and ending at noon Sept. 19.

Comments should be mailed to: City of Goleta, Neighborhood Services Department, Attn: Shanna Dawson, 130 Cremona Drive, Goleta 93117 or emailed to sdawson@cityofgoleta.org.

The city council will hold a public hearing on these matters at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 20. An agenda will be available at www.cityofgoleta.org/goletameetings.

— Katherine Zehnder