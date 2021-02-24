Commission to discuss race-related training

SANTA BARBARA — The city of Santa Barbara Fire and Police Commission will meet at 4 p.m. Thursday outside of its usual schedule to discuss whether training regarding the history of race and policing should be required for future commissioners.

Both the fire and police chiefs will give monthly reports.

Commissioners may make brief comments on old-agenda items or request future agenda items.

To attend the meeting, go to attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2493943473546534159 or enter the webinar’s identification number of 130-908-363 at gotomeeting.com/webinar/join-webinar.

— Annelise Hanshaw