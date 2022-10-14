Commissions to discuss State Street Master Plan

The Historic Landmarks Commission and Planning Commission will hear an update today on the State Street Master Plan and discuss the past, present and future condition of State Street.

The joint meeting of the two boards will take place at 10 a.m. at the Faulkner Gallery, Santa Barbara Public Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

The city has begun the State Street Master Plan process, which will result in a long-term visioning document for the next 30 to 50 years to revitalize downtown Santa Barbara from Anacapa to Chapala streets and from Sola Street to the Highway 101 underpass, staff said in its report to the two commissions.

It will include an urban design framework and implementation plan that, once completed, can be translated into future capital improvement projects in the corridor.

“The State Street Master Plan builds on the momentum of the eight-block State Street closure driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, and will identify opportunities and constraints to transform the right-of-way into a vital urban place for all to enjoy,” staff said.

The State Street Master Plan is in the initial Visioning and Existing Conditions Analysis Phase, which, through an extensive and inclusive community engagement process, will set the foundation and vision for the future urban design framework and corridor improvements.

“The purpose of this joint Historic Landmarks Commission and Planning Commission meeting is to leverage the commissioners’ unique perspectives and knowledge to guide the State Street Master Plan process,” staff said. “This joint meeting will provide an opportunity to discuss the past and present condition of State Street, and vision for the future, within the roles, responsibilities and expertise of the Historic Landmarks Commission and Planning Commission, respectively.”

Specific topics of discussion will include:

• What is working/not working on the current State Street closure?

• What do you like/not like about the current State Street closure?

• What are your hopes for the future of the downtown area and Santa Barbara?

• What is one thing you would like the future design of State Street to accomplish?

The nature and extent of environmental review for the State Street Master Plan will be determined once the project scope has been clearly defined and the design concepts identified.

Staff said the feedback received at today’s meeting and during the broader community engagement process will be used to develop the preferred urban design framework and preliminary community design concepts.

In conjunction with additional community outreach, staff anticipates returning in late spring 2023 for a second joint Historic Landmarks Commission and Planning Commission meeting for review and consideration of the preliminary design concepts.

This input will be used to develop the implementation framework and finalize the design concepts.

A third and final joint Historic Landmarks Commission and Planning Commission meeting is anticipated in fall 2023 for review and comment on the complete public draft State Street Master Plan.

The overall Master Plan process is expected to conclude in early 2024.

email: nhartstein@newspress.com