Committee to discuss State Route 154 safety

The Santa Barbara County Association of Governments Highway 154 Safety Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Sept. 29 via Zoom. The committee last convened in December 2019.

A meeting agenda will be posted prior to Sept. 29 at sbcag.org/meetings. The committee plans to focus on traffic safety and improvement efforts.

“As Santa Barbara County rebuilds our economy and more residents return to work, it is vital that we keep a close watch on public safety for Highway 154,” Joan Hartmann, chair of the Highway 154 Safety Committee, said in a news release “I encourage all members of the public who travel on Highway 154 to attend and participate in this committee meeting to hear the latest on regional safety initiatives and to share any comments or concerns.”

Committee members include Ms. Hartmann, Santa Barbara County supervisors Gregg Hart, Mayor of Goleta Paula Perotte, Mayor of Buellton Holly Sierra and Mayor of Solvang Charlie Uhrig.

There are ex-officio members, such as Monique Limón, California’s 19th Senate District; Steve Bennett, 37th Assembly District; representatives from California Highway Patrol, Caltrans, Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians and the Santa Barbara County Public Works Division.

Meeting attendees may meet and ask questions of representatives from Caltrans, California Highway Patrol, Santa Barbara County Association of Governments and elected officials.

Spanish language interpretation will be available.

The Zoom webinar ID is 844 0520 1303, and the passcode is 916453.

— Annelise Hanshaw