CommUnify announces annual awardees

CommUnify will honor local residents and a local business during its 15th annual Champions awards ceremony, scheduled for 5 p.m. tonight at the West Wind Drive-In, 907 S. Kellogg Ave., in Goleta.

The honorees include Rona Barrett, Jim Glines and The Towbes Group. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the usual fundraising dinner and presentation will be replaced with a family-friendly celebration at the drive-in theater, according to a news release.

Ms. Barrett, a well-known entertainment reporter and producer, is viewed as a champion for seniors at The Golden Inn & Village in Santa Ynez.

Mr. Glines is the co-founder of Community Bank of Santa Maria and is known to donate his time and talent as an auctioneer for local nonprofits.

The Towbes Group, a local development and property management company has made philanthropy an integral part of its mission and core practices.

“Our 2020 Champions were selected because of their ongoing dedication to the community. Their individual actions and generosity provide opportunities and support for the least advantaged among us, especially low-income seniors and children,” CommUnify CEO Patricia Keelean said in a statement. “Rona, Jim and The Towbes Group exemplify community action and dedication.”

Tonight’s film will be Alfred Hitchock’s “North by Northwest” starring Cary Grant. It will also include a 1950’s style meal created by Santa Barbara Catering.

At check-in, each car will receive a tote bag with candy and other goodies, including a pass to the snack bar and free raffle tickets. Pre-film festivities include a vintage car show and music emceed by DJ Darla Bea.

Mr. Glines will host a live auction, which will include a steak barbecue for 20 guests, a two-night stay at a St. Helena home and private tour of Pride Vineyards, and a two-night stay with dinner and a sunset cruise in Newport Beach.

Social distancing will be in effect, as well as the mask requirement when outside of your vehicle.

Tickets are available at www.communifysb.org. For more information or to RSVP, call 805-964-8857 ext. 1101.

— Mitchell White