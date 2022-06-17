CommUnify honors community champions

Awards dinner raises more than $170,000 for nonprofit’s Family & Youth Services division
After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, CommUnify recently held its Champions Dinner and Awards at The River Grill at Alisal Ranch in Solvang.
The 2022 Champions honored during the evening were the Santa Barbara Foundation; Robert Freeman, former CEO of CenCal Health and CommUnify’s board president for eight years; and Eric and Kelly Onnen, longtime community volunteers and co-owners of Santa Barbara Airbus. The dinner also recognized The Towbes Group, Rona Barrett and Mr. Glines.
Geoff Green, executive director of the Santa Barbara City College Foundation, was master of ceremonies at the June 9 event, and the auction was led by Jim Glines and his bid-spotting team, backed up by staff from the Community Bank of Santa Maria.
The Champions Dinner was supported by 36 corporate and hospitality sponsors from across Santa Barbara County and raised $171,787.69 to increase the funding for nine programs in CommUnify’s Family & Youth Services division.
As the event’s lead sponsor, CenCal Health will provide an additional $100,000 in grant funds as its matching challenge was met.
“We are so grateful for the generosity and continued support from our community,” said Patricia Keelean, CommUnify CEO. “These greatly needed funds will help CommUnify to expand our programs to serve the youth of Santa Barbara County and provide them with additional support services including case management, behavioral health, life skills and educational activities, helping these vulnerable adolescents to find a path to success and a brighter and more stable future.”
CommUnify was formerly known as the Community Action Commission.
email: mmcmahon@newspress.com