CommUnify honors community champions

Awards dinner raises more than $170,000 for nonprofit’s Family & Youth Services division

Auctioneer Jim Glines, left, is seen in action with emcee Geoff Green during CommUnify’s recent Champions Dinner and Awards at Alisal Ranch. Mr. Glines is a 2020 Champions Award recipient.

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, CommUnify recently held its Champions Dinner and Awards at The River Grill at Alisal Ranch in Solvang.

The 2022 Champions honored during the evening were the Santa Barbara Foundation; Robert Freeman, former CEO of CenCal Health and CommUnify’s board president for eight years; and Eric and Kelly Onnen, longtime community volunteers and co-owners of Santa Barbara Airbus. The dinner also recognized The Towbes Group, Rona Barrett and Mr. Glines.

Geoff Green, executive director of the Santa Barbara City College Foundation, was master of ceremonies at the June 9 event, and the auction was led by Jim Glines and his bid-spotting team, backed up by staff from the Community Bank of Santa Maria.

At left, Robert Freeman, former CEO of CenCal Health and retiring CommUnify board president, accepts his 2022 Champions Award from CommUnify CEO Patricia Keelean during the recent 2022 Champions Dinner & Awards at Alisal Ranch in Solvang. At right, CommUnify CEO Patricia Keelean presents the 2022 Champions Award to Rona Barrett, an entertainment journalist who started the Rona Barrett Foundation.

At left, CommUnify board members gather at the dinner and awards. From left are Maico Hernandez, James Kyriaco, Josephine Torres, Patricia Keelean, Alexander Saunders and Guy Walker. At right, the CommUnify leadership team includes, from left, CEO Patricia Keelean, Director of Children’s Services Lorraine Neenan, Director of Youth and Family Programs Seth Miller, COO Dr. Leonie Mattison, Director of Community Services Kemba Lawrence, Director of Human Resources Monica Moreno, CFO Grant Carmichael and CDP Julie Weiner.

At left, 2022 Champions Award recipient Jackie Carrera of Santa Barbara Foundation, left, stands with CommUnify CEO Patricia Keelean at the Champions Dinner and Awards. At right, CommUnify’s CEO Patricia Keelean, left, meets with new CenCal Health CEO Marina Owen during the VIP reception. CenCal Health issued a matching grant in the amount of $100,000, which was reached during CommUnify’s live auction and “Fund a Need” paddle event at the Champions Dinner and Awards.

The Champions Dinner was supported by 36 corporate and hospitality sponsors from across Santa Barbara County and raised $171,787.69 to increase the funding for nine programs in CommUnify’s Family & Youth Services division.

As the event’s lead sponsor, CenCal Health will provide an additional $100,000 in grant funds as its matching challenge was met.

“We are so grateful for the generosity and continued support from our community,” said Patricia Keelean, CommUnify CEO. “These greatly needed funds will help CommUnify to expand our programs to serve the youth of Santa Barbara County and provide them with additional support services including case management, behavioral health, life skills and educational activities, helping these vulnerable adolescents to find a path to success and a brighter and more stable future.”

CommUnify was formerly known as the Community Action Commission.

