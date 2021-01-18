CommUnify names new chief operating officer

Dr. Leonie H. Mattison is the new chief operating officer for CommUnify, formerly the Community Action Commission.

She has 15 years of experience in nonprofit, government and corporate environments, coupled with a doctorate in education from Argosy University and an MBA from Georgian Court University. She has served as division chief, organization and talent development, for the County of Santa Barbara since 2017.

Before that, Dr. Mattison was director of research operations/training lead for Sansum Diabetes Research Institute in Santa Barbara and senior grants administrator/head of government training and development for New York City’s Department of Health and Mental Hygiene.

Dr. Mattison has also completed certification in Black Belt and Green Process Improvement and was recognized by the Pacific Coast Business Times as a leader of “40 Under 40” in the category of clinical research, higher education and public service.

An international speaker, advocate and self-published author of “The Thread Collection,” Dr. Mattison helps female trauma survivors achieve intentional transformation. She has donated more than 100 copies of her book to the Santa Barbara County jail, healing programs nationwide and survivors living in low-income communities.

Dr. Mattison is an adjunct graduate professor at Antioch University, an instructor with the Santa Barbara City College School of Extended Learning and an undergraduate mentor at Westmont College.

She lives in Santa Barbara County with her three daughters and their rescue dog.

