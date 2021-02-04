CommUnify, VTC Enterprises help seniors

The boards of CommUnify and VTC Enterprises have formed a partnership to provide nutritious meals for at-risk seniors in North County.

“For over 12,000 members of our community, CommUnify represents the difference in living between uncertainty and stability,” a statement read.

CommUnify is a nonprofit working to help Santa Barbara County residents with solutions for their health, resilience and financial security.

One of those solutions is Healthy at Home.

Clients in the program receive hot and nutritious meals safely delivered to their doorstep on weekdays, along with additional frozen meals on Friday to cover the weekend. This service allows seniors to live independently in their own home.

The urgent need for Healthy at Home has more than doubled since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in mid-March, according to a news release.

To address this surging need in North County, CommUnify and VTC Enterprises agreed to collaborate.

“We are pleased to be working with the committed staff at VTC Enterprises to fulfill our mission to provide delicious and nutritious meals to the most vulnerable in our community, our seniors,” CommUnify CEO Patricia Keelean said. “There is such synchronicity between our organizations and their missions of serving the most underserved in our community.

“I admire the incredible work VTC has done and look forward to joining forces to expand the positive impact both our organizations can have on the seniors we serve,” she said.

VTC Enterprises will serve as the North County food vendor for this program and will be responsible for producing 250 meals per day, providing improved food security to approximately 200 residents.

— Gerry Fall