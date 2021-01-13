Community awareness event scheduled Thursday

MONTECITO — The Montecito Emergency Response & Recovery Action will be hosting a community awareness event from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday via Zoom.

The class will cover the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as how Comprehensive Error Rate Testing can play a vital role in limiting deaths from trauma, according to a news release.

The meeting will also include basic treatment for life-threatening conditions to use when medical professionals may not be immediately available, in addition to basic triage procedures.

Registration is required, at merrag.org/training.

