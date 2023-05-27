Community champions

Deckers Brands, Rev. Randall Day, Santa Maria Elks to receive awards

A rider shows her American spirit at the Elks Rodeo in Santa Maria. CommUnify is honoring Santa Maria Elks and others at its annual Champions Dinner in Solvang.

Deckers Brands, the Rev. Randall Day and the Santa Maria Elks will be honored at the 17th annual Champions Dinner hosted by CommUnify, formerly the CAC/Community Action Commission, at 6 p.m. June 8 at the Alisal Ranch.

The event will take place on the patio overlooking the River Golf Course, 150 Alisal Road in Solvang. Tickets are $250.

This event recognizes and celebrates the contributions of individuals, businesses and organizations that are local champions and whose dedication to the community’s well-being has made Santa Barbara County a better place for all of its residents.

“The 2023 Champions Dinner will raise greatly needed funds to support the seven vital programs in CommUnify’s Family and Youth Services division, which helps youth and their families countywide,” said Patricia Keelean, the CommUnify CEO.

“We are also grateful to CenCal Health for its generous matching challenge of up to $100,000 and to all the corporate sponsors who make this annual event possible.”

The Rev. Randall Day, rector at St. Mark’s, blesses an animal. Rev. Day is among those being honored at the Champions Dinner.

Master of ceremonies for the evening is Catherine Remak, co-host of KLITE’s morning show “Gary and Catherine.”

A live auction will feature items that include overnight stays at The Inn at Mattei’s Tavern, Cavallo Point in Sausalito, lunch for two at Pebble Beach Golf Resort, Santa Barbara Bowl tickets to see Diana Ross plus an overnight stay at the Santa Barbara Inn with luxury car service.

Jim Glines will be the auctioneer.

Deckers Brands subscribes to the belief “Be Good. Do Good.” Since its first flip-flop took the surf lifestyle market by storm, Deckers has grown into a global, multi-brand company seeking out niche brands with a like-minded spirit and heritage.

CommUnify is honoring Deckers Brand for its community service.

Along with that growth has come a commitment to giving back — locally, nationally and globally. Through grants, sponsorships, its annual “12 Days of Giving” event, and its employee volunteerism “Art of Kindness” week, the “Deckers Gives” program provides critical support to Santa Barbara County nonprofits and residents.

Deckers Brands employees have donated 20,000 hours of their time to date.

As rector since 2008 of St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church in Los Olivos, Rev. Day is a leader to many within the parish and throughout Santa Barbara County. At St. Mark’s, he has worked with others to develop a range of community programs and services, including a community kitchen.

He has served on the boards of church, community and governmental organizations over his 38 years of ordained ministry and has developed and implemented a range of programs to address community needs. Currently, Rev. Day serves on the board and several committees of the Santa Barbara Foundation and on the board of Dunn School in Los Olivos. He is also a part-time, on-call chaplain at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Santa Maria Elks’ Soccer Shoot-Out is among its annual activities.

Since 1927, the Santa Maria Elks have been committed to serving the causes of charity, justice and benevolence. The Elks have been a consistent friend and advocate for children, families and veterans in Santa Maria. Through student scholarships, the “Golden Circle of Champions,” which provides aid to local children battling pediatric cancer, and other initiatives such as the yearly “Veterans Stand-Down” and the annual Elks Rodeo, the organization provides invaluable support to the community.

The Elks also filled a void during the pandemic, providing free, homestyle meals to residents and becoming a local food bank distribution site that continues today.

