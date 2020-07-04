Community feedback sought in MTD survey

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District has launched a survey in hopes of feedback from current, former and future bus riders as it navigates the coronavirus pandemic.

MTD said they want to know how many community members use transit to get to an essential job and what would make riders feel more comfortable. The bus system has made many adjustments since the COVID-19 pandemic began, including increased disinfecting procedures, face covering requirements, rear-door boarding and suspended service on certain lines.

The survey will also outline service changes that will go into effect Aug. 17. In the interest of public health and because of the fiscal emergency declared by the MTD Board of Directors, service levels of certain lines will be lower than normal and some will remain suspended.

These are subject to change in the coming months depending on workforce constraints, ridership and fiscal pressures.

To take the survey in English, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/F8X2MJX.To take it in Spanish, visit https://es.surveymonkey.com/r/YK5ZHP6.