Community forum to discuss Goleta’s broadband needs

As part of the Broadband Alliance of Santa Barbara County developing a Regional Broadband Strategic Plan, the city of Goleta is sponsoring an in-person discussion regarding a countywide effort to ensure affordable and reliable internet for all.

The event takes place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday at Goleta City Council Chambers, 130 Cremona Drive, Suite B. Spanish interpretation will be available.

Maria Kelly, project coordinator for the Broadband Consortium Pacific Coast, will present an overview of the Santa Barbara County Broadband Strategy Project.

The meeting includes opening remarks by Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte, a presentation on a countywide Broadband Strategic Plan, a panel of local cross-section stakeholders moderated by Third District Supervisor Joan Hartmann, and a question-and-answer segment. Panelists include Danny Fitzgibbons, founder, Equalitech; Mark Ingalls, property and general manager, El Camino Real Marketplace;

Lori Lander Goodman, executive director, Isla Vista Youth Projects; Kristen Miller, president and CEO, Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce; David Penn, Encina Royale Retirement Center resident; Conrad Tedeschi, assistant superintendent, Fiscal Services, Goleta Union School District; and Nancy Tillie, COO/CFO Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics.

Lauren Bianchi-Klemann, Santa Barbara County Assn. of Governments, will give the closing remarks.

Attendees and panelists will have the opportunity to provide input on the broadband needs of residents and businesses in Goleta.

Those who are not able to attend can still contribute by taking a Santa Barbara County broadband internet needs assessment survey and speed test on a personal computer or laptop at home, work or wherever they connect by May 31 at www.sbcag.org/broadband.

The information will be used to help understand internet availability and affordability countywide which will inform funding decisions for projects that can increase affordable access to high-performing internet with a goal to work toward digital inclusion. Privacy controls protect responses and anonymous participation is an option.

Those without the internet can call Santa Barbara County Association of Governments at 805-961-8902 to report why they do not.

