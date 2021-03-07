Community invited to celebrate Arbor Week

SANTA MARIA — The city of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is inviting community members to celebrate Arbor Week, which starts today through March 14.

Local residents are encouraged to plant trees. For a demonstration on how to plant a tree, visit https://youtu.be/LIkk5K9zFyM.

Arbor Day is a nationally celebrated event that encourages tree planting and care. Founded by J. Sterling Morton in 1872, it is celebrated on different dates according to each state.

The city of Santa Maria is a 35-year “Tree City U.S.A.” member. The National Arbor Day Foundation has recognized the city as a Tree City U.S.A. member due to Santa Maria’s strong commitment to complete an urban forest program, officials said.

Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951 ext. 2260.

— Mitchell White