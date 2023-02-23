Community media conference takes place in Santa Barbara

COURTESY PHOTO

TV Santa Barbara is a host of the Alliance for Community Media Western Region Conference and Trade Show, taking place this week at the Mar Monte Hotel in Santa Barbara.

The event will run through Friday at the Mar Monte Hotel in Santa Barbara.

“We are very excited to participate in this important conference, which supports diverse community voices, through public, educational, and government access channels and other forms of media,” Erik Davis, executive director of TVSB, said in a news release. “With a full slate of events, we look forward to showcasing the important work that media access centers provide communities lucky enough to have them.”

The conference kicked off Wednesday with a tour of City TV and an open house at TV Santa Barbara, followed by a welcome reception at the historic Cabrillo Pavilion.

Today will feature informational workshops and a vendor exhibit showcasing the latest media equipment and resources at the Mar Monte Hotel.

Tonight at the hotel, the Western Access Video Excellence Awards will recognize the best TV shows, films and short-form videos.

For more information, including the complete conference schedule, visit www.tvsb.tv/events.

Conference passes as well as WAVE Awards ceremony tickets ($50) can be purchased by visiting www.acmwest.org/conference.

Santa Barbara was the site of the first ACM West Regional Conference in 1982, and the first WAVE Awards ceremonies were held in Santa Barbara in 1988. 2023 also marks the 20-year anniversary of TV Santa Barbara becoming a 501(c) 3 nonprofit.

