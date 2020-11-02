Community Memorial welcomes two new trustees



COURTESY PHOTOS

Celina L. Zacarias, left, and Miranda Margetts.





Two new members will be joining the Board of Trustees for Community Memorial Health System in Ventura: Celina L. Zacarias and Miranda Margetts.

Both women have professional experience in health care, business and law.

Ms. Zacarias of Oxnard is currently the senior director of Community and Government Relations for California State University Channel Islands. She was born in Mexico and came to the U.S. at age 3.

She then graduated from UCSB with degrees in Spanish Literature and Hispanic Civilization.

Ms. Zacarias has worked for GMAC Mortgage, Wells Fargo and the Cabrillo Economic Development Corporation in Ventura, compiling 25 years of business experience.

She gives talks locally and nationally on homeownership and real estate fraud, and is active in all the Ventura County Chambers of Commerce.

Ms. Zacarias was one of 40 nationwide participants selected by the U.S. Secretary of Defense to take part in the Joint Civilian Orientation Conference, where she engaged with senior leaders at the Pentagon and military commands throughout the country.

Ms. Margetts of Ojai is currently a remote Public and Environmental Health Research Associate and online instructor at Montana State University.

She holds a Ph.D. in environmental science from MSU. a master’s in Health and Human Development and a law degree from the Australian National University in Australia. In addition, she holds a Research Affiliate appointment with the Division of Pediatric and Adolescent Gynecology at Yale School of Medicine.

Her experience includes working for the Australian Digital Health Agency in Sydney as a lawyer and policy advisor, where she briefed the agency’s management team on in-house legal corporate and health privacy and compliance matters, along with helping to identify and manage medical-legal risks of electronic health record systems.

Furthermore, Ms. Margetts engaged with Australian medical care insurers, health care regulators and professional medical colleges’ clinical advisory boards managing clinical legal risks.

When she was an attorney and policy advisor for the Rural Doctors Association of Australia, she managed the development of Australia’s National Consensus Framework for Rural Maternity Services to support quality maternity services in rural areas.

