Community needs workshop planned

SANTA MARIA– The Block Grants Advisory committee for the city of Santa Maria is conducting a public workshop via Zoom Monday to discuss unmet needs in the community.

The meeting, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday, will also provide the opportunity for residents to comment on past performance under the community development block program. A Spanish-speaking translator will be available at the workshop, said Rosie Rojo, community programs manager for the city of Santa Maria.

The workshop will mark the beginning of the public participation process to develop priorities for the city’s annual action plan for fiscal year 2021-22. Local governments are required to submit an action plan that applies for federal funds under certain housing and community development programs, such as the CDBS program.

To register for the meeting, visit https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJMtcuyvpz4vGdzHWgT8M9UQXYz2yJjooa1d. An email with instructions to enter the workshop will be sent following registration.

The results of the workshop will be presented to the Santa Maria City Council during a public hearing Aug. 18. The council meeting will be held virtually due to COVID-19.