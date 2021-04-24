Community rallies around musician after attack

A GoFundMe established in support of downtown musician Bruce Goldish has already tripled its original goal as a result of community support for the beloved musician who was allegedly attacked and injured outside of the Arlington Theatre on State Street last Saturday.

Grey Bear Erickson, another local Santa Barbara music artist, started the GoFundMe page Wednesday to provide financial assistance to Mr. Goldish as he recovers from a fractured wrist and lacerated hand as a result of an alleged attack that occurred last Saturday evening.

On the page, Mr. Erickson explained that an unknown man approached Mr. Goldish outside the Arlington Theatre and pushed him down before stealing his tip money. After hearing about the attack from Mr. Goldish directly, Mr. Erickson said in a video posted to the GoFundMe page that he “got a deep feeling in his gut” that he had to do something to help.

“What this money is for — it’s a direct action against what happened to him to let him know how much this community cares about him in a financial sense,” Mr. Erickson said.

He later added, “It’s not okay that we have a community where our local musicians are not even safe out on the streets,” Mr. Erickson said in the video.

Mr. Erickson said he initially met Mr. Goldish when he was 18 and just starting out as a musician in Santa Barbara, adding that the beloved guitarist has been playing on the streets of the city for decades now.

“Bruce has just held such a special place in my heart over the years for his journey, for what he does, for why he plays and his continued ability to always be there in Santa Barbara, giving us a soundtrack to what is the downtown life,” Mr. Erickson said in the video.

Mr. Goldish announced on his Facebook page that he intended to return to the Arlington Theatre to play guitar Friday evening after a top hand surgeon cleared him to play guitar.

The GoFundMe for Mr. Goldish will remain active through the weekend and has already raised more than $3,200 dollar as of Friday afternoon. To access the page, visit gofundme.com/f/tip-recovery-for-bruce-goldish?utm_campaign=p_cp_url&utm_medium=os&utm_source=customer.

