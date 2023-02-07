Community Resource Deputy to patrol Goleta on ebike

COURTESY PHOTO

Goleta Community Resource Deputy Ehren Rauch will use a new motor-assisted bicycle in the course of his duties.

Goleta’s Community Resource Deputy (CRD) Ehren Rauch has a brand-new motor-assisted bicycle, or ebike.

The city purchased the ebike for CRD Rauch to help enhance his patrol efforts in the City of Goleta.

CRD Rauch came up with the idea to purchase an ebike. “We had a standard manual powered bike, but it was very outdated and in need of repair,” he said.

The new ebike was chosen for its large tires and ability to go off-road on trails and the beach, locations that a cruiser normally would be unable to easily access.

CRD Rauch said, “I am very excited to be out in the community on an ebike. This allows me to provide outreach and enforcement in places that are typically not patrolled by a deputy in a car.”

The new e-bike will assist with patrols on the Ellwood Bluffs, Lake Los Carneros, railroad tracks, city parks, Old Town, and large events such as the Lemon Festival or parades.

The ebike, costing approximately $4,000, is more nimble than your typical police cruiser and requires less manpower than a regular pedal-powered bike. It came equipped with several accessories and features including: center drive motor, installed red-and-blue lights, siren package, storage bag with police markings on the side, a range of 50 miles and can travel at speeds up to almost 30 miles per hour.

“I have already had several positive interactions with the public on the ebike and look forward to having many more,” said CRD Rauch.

