Community Seed Swap to honor farmers market

The 13th annual Community Seed Swap is honoring the Santa Barbara Farmers Market as this year’s recipient of the Local Food Hero Award.

The award is given each year to outstanding individuals or groups helping strengthen the foundation of food security in our community, while creating a vibrant local food economy.

Honoring the farmers market recognizes that more than 70% of the world’s food comes from small farms and gardens.

The award ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Farmers Market Information Booth on the Santa Barbara Street entrance. Sam Edelman, the Santa Barbara Certified Farmers Market director, will receive the award, along with some of the market’s original growers and newer growers as well.

The ceremony is part of the Seed Swap that went virtual for 2021 with ongoing activities and speakers throughout February and March. It’s sponsored each year by Santa Barbara Permaculture Network.

For more information, contact margie@sbpermaculture.org or visit www.sbpermaculture.org for a link to the Seed Swap Facebook page where all the activities are listed.

