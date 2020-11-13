Companies compete in End Hunger Games

COURTESY PHOTO

Eight different companies are vying for the Golden Turkey Award in this year’s Foodbank of Santa Barbara End Hunger Games.



The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County’s 2020 End Hunger Games Corporate Challenge kicked off Nov. 1 with eight local companies participating in the month-long competition. Teams are competing to see who can raise the most funds, donate the most food, provide the greatest number of volunteer hours, and offer the most social media attention to the cause of making sure everyone in Santa Barbara County who needs healthy food can receive it.

Teams earn points based on cash and food donations, volunteer hours worked and social media posts promoting the Foodbank.

“The goal of the End Hunger Games is for participating team members to gain a deeper understanding of hunger in our community and the work we do at the Foodbank,” said Nathalie Keller, Foodbank senior development manager. “By volunteering, fundraising and donating food, we’re hoping that employees become Foodbank ambassadors.”

The Foodbank welcomes the following businesses as participants in the 2020 End Hunger Games: Amazon, Belmond El Encanto, CIO Solutions, Deckers, Sonos, UBS Financial Services, WELL Health and Yardi.

While the corporate challenge is limited to the participating companies, anyone can donate as an individual, or in support of a competing team, by visiting the End Hunger Games at donate.foodbanksbc.org/endhungergames2020.

The competition kicked off with an online get-together for participating businesses and ends on Dec. 1. An online closing ceremony will be held at which the winners of the following awards will be announced: Fundraiser Extraordinaire, Food Donor Champion, Volunteer Warrior, Best Team Spirit and Foodbank Hero. The overall highest point-scoring team will take possession for one year of the coveted Golden Turkey award. In 2019, Yardi earned the top prize.

