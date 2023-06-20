Complaints accuse restaurants of hidden fees

Diners are being charged hidden fees at five restaurants in Santa Barbara and Goleta, according to complaints made to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office.

The office is declining to identify the restaurants as it continues its investigation.

Restaurants are required by law to disclose all fees and charges, including those for food, beverages and services.

The District Attorney’s Office can prosecute violations of the False Advertising Law as misdemeanors or civil violations.

To report complaints, go to https://da.countyofsb.org/da/consumer-protection.

That’s the website for the District Attorney’s Office’s Consumer Protection Unit.

— Dave Mason