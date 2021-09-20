Complex sold for $13.9 million

COURTESY PHOTO

The Platform, an office and industrial project on Haley and Santa Barbara streets, has been sold for $13.9 million.

The Simms/Mann Family Foundation purchased The Platform, a multi-tenant project, from the seller — Brian Lezak at Cameron Pacific in conjunction with The Miller Family Companies.

Newmark Knight Frank represented the seller. Beitler Commercial represented the buyer.

“Santa Barbara’s desirability has accelerated through the pandemic with commercial tenants and investors bullish on the future prospects of the market,” said Sean Fulp, the executive managing director of Newmark Knight Frank.

“The Platform, along with its prime location in the up-and-coming Haley Street corridor, has everything that tenants are now seeking in commercial space,” Mr. Fulp said in a news release.

The 33,133-square-foot property is 97 percent leased to 12 tenants in a space designed for office, flex, industrial and retail users. The one- and two-story buildings recently underwent an extensive renovation.

