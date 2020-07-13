Complimentary recycle bins offered for Santa Maria businesses

SANTA MARIA — The city of Santa Maria Utilities Department is offering free indoor recycle bins for Santa Maria businesses.

The bins can be used around the workplace, such as in break rooms, and are ideal for under work desks. Businesses can select from two available options: tall bins with a lid for cans and bottles, or a small bin for paper recyclables, said Kristine Jacobs, utilities outreach specialist for the city.

Requests are limited to four of any combination while supplies last. Bins are only available to businesses with city trash and recycling collection services, and verification is required.

To request containers and schedule an appointment for no-contact pickup, the businesses must contact the Utilities Department in advance at 805-925-0951 ext. 7270, Monday to Friday