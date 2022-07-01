Composer to lead jazz students at museum concert

SANTA BARBARA — Grammy-winning composer Ted Nash will lead musicians from the Santa Barbara City College Summer Jazz Seminar in a concert of original music at 3 p.m. July 10 on the front terrace of the Santa Santa Barbara Museum of Art, 1130 State St.

Admission is free.

The pieces are inspired by art from the museum’s exhibit, “Going Global: Abstract Art at Mid-Century.”

The concert, “Ted Nash: The Sound of Art,” will share the accomplishments made by the students during a two-week workshop from June 27 to July 8. In his fourth summer as an SBMA artist-in-residence, Mr. Nash led the group through a composition process that used works of art as inspiration.

The SBCC Summer Jazz Seminar is led by returning director Andrew Martinez.

“Having a theme like a work of art can make the process of creating music less daunting,” Mr. Martinez said in a news release. “It also helps that Ted can communicate complex ideas and concepts to everyone and have them understand it! We are very fortunate to have him here with us.”

The workshop started over Zoom with Mr. Nash guiding students through the compositional process he has used in the past when inspired by specific paintings. The next day, students took a tour of the SBMA galleries to choose a work of art as the subject of their composition.

For more information, go to sbma.net.

— Dave Mason