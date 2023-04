Dorothy Melander Comstock, a Class of 1948 graduate of UC Santa Barbara and member of the Delta Sigma sorority, passed away at age 95 in Palm Desert, California on June 11, 2022. She left behind her 8 children, 13 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Her husband of 51 years, Cliff, passed away in 1999. Her Celebration of Life will take place at 11 a.m. on April 15th, at the Mission Santa Barbara.