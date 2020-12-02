Home Breaking News Conception captain indicted in 2019 fire
Conception captain indicted in 2019 fire

By MITCHELL WHITE
The captain of the Conception, the boat that caught fire last year near Santa Cruz Island and resulted in the deaths of 33 passengers and one crew member, was indicted Tuesday by a federal grand jury on 34 counts of seaman’s manslaughter.
Jerry Nehl Boylan, 67, of Santa Barbara, was named in the indictment returned Tuesday afternoon by a federal grand jury that alleges he, as the captain and master of the vessel, “was responsible for the safety and security of the vessel, its crew and its passengers,” according to a statement released by the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California.
See the full story in Wednesday’s News-Press.



