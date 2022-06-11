Concert to benefit Ojai Valley Land Conservancy

Grateful Shred will be headlining a benefit concert for the Ojai Valley Land Conservancy July 30-31 at the Libbey Bowl in Ojai’s Libbey Park.

The fast-rising jam band will be playing at the outdoor venue both days, and will be joined by what organizers call “an eclectic mix of musical acts.” The event will also feature a number of locally sourced vendors and art work. Tickets are available at ovlc.org/shred.

The concert is produced and sponsored by OVLC, Ojai Playhouse, Little Creek Events and Rum & Humble, as well as a sponsorship by the Sespe Creek Collective. The event will be among the first connected to the rejuvenated Ojai Playhouse, which is currently under renovation.

Grateful Shred is a Los Angeles-based national touring band known for a “unique, laid-back, harmony-driven sound” and for “bringing their own flavor to the beloved music of the Grateful Dead,” according to a news release. For more on the band, visit gratefulshredmusic.com.

The lineup also includes performances from Nate Mercereau with Carlos Niño, Cayucas, Dan Horne, Gifted & Blessed, Shelley Burgon, Service Human, Barbarelle, Chuck & Luisa, Melody Bird and more.

The OVLC is a nonprofit, non-governmental land protection organization supported by private donations. According to the news release, the organization is devoted to protecting and restoring “the open space, wildlife habitat, watersheds and views of the Ojai Valley.”

The OVLC manages about 2,300 acres of open space, most of which are open for public access. This area includes more than a quarter of the Ventura River and 27 miles of local trails.

For more information on the OVLC, visit ovlc.org.

To sign up for updates on the Ojai Playhouse, visit ojaiplayhouse.com.

