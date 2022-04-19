Concert to benefit Red Cross’ efforts in Ukraine

A benefit concert for the American Red Cross’ efforts in Ukraine will take place at 7 p.m. May 14 at the Matilija Auditorium, 703 El Paseo Road, Ojai.

American Songbook Today, a nonprofit, will present a concert version of the Broadway musical “Rags.” (“A concert version” means there will be no sets or costumes.)

“Rags” is the story of brave Russian jews escaping from the Cossacks and the challenges of starting their new lives as immigrants in New York City’s lower east side in the early 1900s.

The story of “Rags” is tragically similar to that of the millions of refugees of the Ukraine war escaping from their devastated homeland.

The score is beautiful, funny at times and certainly uplifting according to a news release.

The original script is by Joseph Stein (“Fiddler on the Roof”), music by Charles Strouse (“Bye Bye Birdie,” “Annie”), lyrics by Stephen Schwartz (“Godspell,” “Wicked”).

The revised script is by David Thompson, author of the new version of “Chicago.” This version was performed recently at the famous Goodspeed Opera House and in London to rave reviews.

“Rags” will be performed by many of Ventura County’s actors and musicians who are donating their talent and time to raise as much money as possible for Ukraine. Music direction is by Jimmy Calire, vocal direction by Connie Woodson, and direction by Michael Estwanik. Tax-deductible tickets for all seats (reserved) are $50 at .americansongbooktoday.ticketleap.com.

Tax-deductible donations can be made at donorbox.org/rags-in-concert-american-red-cross-relief-efforts-in-ukraine.

For further information, contact Michael Estwanik at michaelsongbook@gmail.com.

