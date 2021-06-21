Concert to celebrate Beatles music

COURTESY PHOTO

Ivor Davis, the Ventura author of “The Beatles and Me: On Tour,” will host a July 3 Beatles tribute concert at Elings Park.

A journalist who survived the insanity of fans during The Beatles’ 1964 U.S. tour will host Ensemble Theater Company’s concert celebrating the Fab Four’s timeless music.

The concert will take place at 3 p.m. July 3 at Godric Grove at Elings Park.

The program will benefit Ensemble’s education programs and is sponsored by Janet and Mark L. Goldenson.

Performers include local young artists and a band led by Santa Barbara musician Brian Mann, with performances by local young artists.

Host is Ivor Davis, the Ventura author of “The Beatles and Me: On Tour” (Cockney Kid Publishing, 2014).

Mr. Davis, a London native and longtime journalist, recalled his experiences with The Beatles in a 2014 News-Press interview.

In 1964, Mr. Davis, then the West Coast correspondent for the London-based Daily Express, traveled with The Beatles on their first tour in the U.S. and Canada.

One night, he was sitting in a limousine in Cleveland, and a mob of young women was furiously pounding on the tinted windows and doors. They climbed on the hood, unaware the passengers were reporters, not music icons.

“I screamed, ‘We’re not The Beatles!,’ ” Mr. Davis told the News-Press 50 years later in his Ventura home. “It didn’t make a difference. If they had got in, they probably would have torn me from limb to limb! It was more dangerous than a safari. At least you can talk sense to lions.”

“It was kind of a blitzkrieg. Everywhere we went was insanity,” Mr. Davis said.

He recalled concerts where young women climbed onto the stage and wrapped their arms around the legs of John Lennon, who simply kept performing.

