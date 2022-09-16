Concert to help first responders

Musicians from the rock band Chicago and other iconic groups will perform during One805LIVE, a benefit Saturday for first responders in Santa Barbara County.

The event, which is scheduled for 4 to 10 p.m. at a private, oceanside Summerland estate, will feature Danny Seraphine of Chicago, Elliot Easton of The Cars, Wally Palmar of The Romantics, David Pack of Ambrosia and the Santa Barbara band Dishwalla. Also on stage will be Glenn Annie and Sofia Guerra as well as DJ’s Le Funk Sounds.

General admission costs $89, and there are options to buy sponsorships including cabanas and VIP tables. To purchase, go to one805.org.

Proceeds will go to helping to prepare, equip and support local first responders. An audience of 2,000 guests is expected.

— Dave Mason