“Concerts at Home” series continues

SANTA BARBARA — Local chamber music company Camerata Pacifica will stream its 22nd episode of “Concerts at Home” on Sunday, the digital concert series it launched while live performances are at a standstill due to COVID-19.

According to a press release, the performance will include Camerata Pacifica ensemble members Paul Huang, Amy Schwartz Morett, Richard O’Neill, Jonathan Moerschel, Ani Aznavoorian, and Michael McHale.

The stream will begin at 10 a.m. PST on Camerata Pacifica’s YouTube channel and Facebook page. Viewers will be able to replay the concert starting at 11:30 a.m. — Josh Grega