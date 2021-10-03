Concerts at Santa Barbara Bowl

Everyone from Willie Nelson to Phish is performing at the Santa Barbara Bowl, 1122 N. Milpas St.
For tickets, go to sbbowl.com. Proof of vaccinations or a negative COVID-19 test is required for entry for everyone, including children under 12.
These concerts are currently scheduled:
— 7 tonight. Van Morrison.
— 7 p.m. Saturday. Foreigner.
— 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13. Brothers Osborne.
— 7 p.m. Oct. 20. Wilco.
— 7 p.m. Oct. 21. Willie Nelson.
— 6 p.m. Oct. 26. Phish.
— 7 p.m. Oct. 27 and 28. Glass Animals
— 7 p.m. Nov. 6. Khruangbin.
— 7 p.m. March 26. Alt-J, and Portugal.The Man and Cherry Glazerr.
— 7 p.m. April 6. Ben Platt.
— 7 p.m. May 7. Lorde.
