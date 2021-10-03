Concerts at Santa Barbara Bowl

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS

The Santa Barbara Bowl was built in 1936 and has seen more than $40 million in improvements.

Everyone from Willie Nelson to Phish is performing at the Santa Barbara Bowl, 1122 N. Milpas St.

For tickets, go to sbbowl.com. Proof of vaccinations or a negative COVID-19 test is required for entry for everyone, including children under 12.

These concerts are currently scheduled:

— 7 tonight. Van Morrison.

— 7 p.m. Saturday. Foreigner.

— 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13. Brothers Osborne.

— 7 p.m. Oct. 20. Wilco.

— 7 p.m. Oct. 21. Willie Nelson.

— 6 p.m. Oct. 26. Phish.

— 7 p.m. Oct. 27 and 28. Glass Animals

— 7 p.m. Nov. 6. Khruangbin.

— 7 p.m. March 26. Alt-J, and Portugal.The Man and Cherry Glazerr.

— 7 p.m. April 6. Ben Platt.

— 7 p.m. May 7. Lorde.

— Dave Mason