Concerts at the fair

Ashley McBryde, Uncle Kracker, Switchfoot and tribute band to perform in Santa Maria

PHOTOS COURTESY SANTA BARBARA COUNTY FAIR

Grammy-winning country star Ashley McBryde will perform at the Santa Barbara County Fair in Santa Maria.

The Santa Barbara County Fair will kick off July 12 with a tribute band playing hits by the Eagles and Creedence Clearwater Revival.

The lineup of concerts was announced Friday for the fair, which will take place July 12-16 at the Santa Maria Fairpark.

On July 13, Grammy, CMA and ACM winner Ashley McBryde will perform at the fair. The Grand Ole Opry member made her major label debut in 2018 with “Girl Going Nowhere.”

Ms. McBryde earned a 2021 Grammy nomination for best country album for her album “Never Will.”

The fair lineup includes Uncle Kracker, whose hits include “Follow Me,” “Smile” and the Kenny Chesney duet “When The Sun Goes Down.”

She’s also known for her Grammy-winning duet with Carly Pearce — “Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” which became No. 1 and earned the singers the ACM and CMA award for Musical Event of the Year.

Ms. McBryde also received the 2022 CMA International Artist Achievement Award.

The fair’s concerts will continue July 14 with country star Uncle Kracker, whose No. 1 hits include “Follow Me,” “Smile,” and the Kenny Chesney duet “When The Sun Goes Down.”

Uncle Kracker broke Billboard’s records for the most weeks at No. 1 on any chart with his cover of “Drift Away.” The Detroit native, who was with the Kid Rock band, topped the chart for 28 weeks.

Switchfoot, which has many hits on alternative radio, is among the performers at the fair.

Switchfoot will perform July 15. The band has sold nearly 10 million copies of its 12 albums. Among those albums is “The Beautiful Letdown” (2003), which went double platinum) and the Grammy-winning “Hello Hurricane” (2009).

Switchfoot has succeeded with many hit singles on alternative radio, and the band has performed sold-out tours. In fact, the band has sold more than 5 million tickets in 40-plus countries.

In addition, Switchfoot has raised over $2 million to help kids through the band’s BRO-AM Foundation.

Switchfoot members are Jon Foreman (vocals and guitar), Tim Foreman (bass), Jerome Fontamillas (keyboards, guitar) and Chad Butler (drums).

email: dmason@newspress.com