Concerts in the Park returns

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department’s free concert series is taking place every Thursday night in July from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

People can bring blankets, chairs, picnics, family and friends to the Concerts in the Park at the Great Meadow in Chase Palm Park, 323 E. Cabrillo Blvd.

The July 13 concert will feature the Molly Ringwald Project, playing ’80’s dance hits.

July 20 is the date for Captain Cardiac and the Coronaries, the ’50s and ’60s Rock band.

July 27 will be capped off by Mezcal Martini, a Latin jazz group.

For more information, visit santabarbaraca.gov/concerts.

— Liam Hibbe