Concerts in Your Car series starts in Ventura





COURTESY PHOTOS

At left, concert-goers get ready for a Concerts in Your Car event. The new “Concerts in Your Car” concert series will be shown on big screens so all fans are able to enjoy the event. At right, Concert-goers enjoy a safe socially distanced performance at a previous Concert in Your Car event.





To provide people with fun, but safe entertainment during the COVID-19 pandemic, CBF Productions has created California’s first socially-distanced concert series known as “Concerts in Your Car.”

The Concerts in Your Car series will take place through the end of September at the Ventura County Fairgrounds parking lot and features live concerts, theatre, movies and more. CBF Productions founder, Vincenzo Giammanco told the News-Press more than 33,000 people have participated in the event since it was launched in June.

“After months of being homebound, we wanted to create an opportunity for music fans to get out and enjoy an epic concert experience in a safe environment,” Mr. Giammanco said. “It’s our goal to give our community a little relief for this temporary problem with a temporary solution, as well as bring some much-needed funding into the local economy. If it’s successful, we plan on expanding to other cities.”

The venue’s theatre-in-the-round style provides 360 degrees of visual entertainment and has space for 700 vehicles. The center stage is equipped with four giant LED video screens facing each direction so everyone can see.

For audio, Mr. Giammanco said concert-goers are able to personally set their volume using a state-of-the-art sound system that transmits the performances audio via FM radio.

“It’s not a regular concert,” Mr. Giammanco said. “We’re creating a brand new experience.”

In order to create a brand new experience, Mr. Giammanco told the News-Press that concert-goers can use Zoom to interact with one another as well as to be featured on the giant video screens.

“It’s really cool because everyone is distant but they are still able to feel connected,” Mr. Giammanco said.

To help out struggling local vendors, CBF has teamed up with various restaurants and food vendors so attendees can pre-order their food ready for curbside pickup the day of the event.

Upcoming events include live performances from Fishbone/Ozomatli/Rey Fresco on July 16. The next week on July 25, Third Eye Blind will be performing live followed by an Exclusive Screen Performance by Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani & Trace Adkins.

In addition, an old world Italian family Circus known as Zoppe will be performing from July 31 through Aug. 2, followed by a live performance from Sublime with Rome on August 7.

To maintain CDC and State of California guidelines, all staff will be wearing personal protective equipment and concert-goers are required to wear masks if they are outside their vehicle.

Tickets can only be purchased online through the website. For tickets and more information about upcoming Concerts in Your Car events visit www.concertsinyourcar.com. For more information about CBF Productions visit www.cbfproductions.com.

As events continue, Mr. Giammanco said they have received a lot of positive feedback and will be announcing many new concerts, movies, tribute bands, comedians, etc. in the next few weeks.

“You can just tell people are just so excited because they think that this kinda thing wouldn’t have happened this year,” Mr. Giammanco said.

