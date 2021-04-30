Condor chick hatches on live cam

COURTESY PHOTO

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service captures a picture of Condor No. 374, who has a recently hatched chick.

The Condor Cam, which shows real-time footage of a condor nest, has had an exciting view since chick No. 1,075 hatched earlier this month.

The Santa Barbara Zoo plays an instrumental role in saving the species. It tracks the 11 active nests in the Southern California flock.

“The condor program is a clear example of the strength of public-private partnerships in achieving conservation objectives,” Dr. Estelle Sandhaus, the Santa Barbara Zoo’s director of conservation and science, said in a news release. “We’re so excited to be streaming again in 2021 with a new condor pair.

“What will the future hold for (the chick’s parents)? Only time will tell, and through the support of our Condor Cam partners, we will learn together with viewers all around the world!”

The camera, located in a canyon near the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Hopper Mountain National Wildlife Refuge in Fillmore, has been streaming the home of this endangered species for six years.

The first live streaming of a condor hatching was broadcast in 2016 from another nest on Hopper Mountain. The occasion attracts thousands of viewers worldwide.

“The condor cams do an incredible job of lowering the barriers to experiencing the beauty and challenges of being a condor. Each of the adults has an incredible backstory that can stretch decades, and for viewers to witness the next generation of condors while watching from anywhere in the world is a testament to the continuing power of this successful conservation story,” said Charles Eldermire, Cornell Lab Bird Cams project leader. “That’s not just good for viewers — it’s good for the condors, too.”

People can take small actions to help save the species: Switch to non-lead ammunition and pick up small pieces of trash.

Lead poisoning often kills condors. It happens when a condor feeds on an animal carcass that was shot with a lead bullet and contains fragments.

Coin-sized trash can seem like bone or shell to condors, who feed these dangerous items to chicks.

“We are thankful for our many partners in this effort and optimistic about the future of the California Condor Recovery Program, despite last year’s disappointing nesting season. We’re excited to see a bounce back from last year,” said Arianna Punzalan, supervisory wildlife biologist with the program.

To watch the Condor Cam, go to allaboutbirds.org/condors.

