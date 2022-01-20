Conference names Westmont swimmer as Athlete of the Week

COURTESY PHOTOS

Morgan Bienias has been named the Pacific Coast Swim Conference NAIA Athlete of the Week for her accomplishments during the Westmont-Whittier dual meet last Saturday.

This marks the second time this season and fifth time in her career that Bienias has been honored by the PCSC as an athlete of the week.

The junior took first place in the 200-yard freestyle (2:05.42) and the 200 yard backstroke (2:17.88) and placed second in the 500-yard freestyle (5:35.70). She also swam the lead-off leg of the 200-yard medley relay in which Westmont placed second with a time of 3:06.69.

“Morgan has been working hard in the pool and in the weight room,” said Westmont head coach Jill Jones Lin. “Going into this meet, I knew she was going to be tired. What I love about Morgan is that she always steps up and swims her heart out, even when she isn’t feeling her best. That was the case this past weekend, and she still came out on top in the 200 freestyle and 200 backstroke.

“For Morgan, the 200 backstroke is one of her better events, but we don’t focus on it in training. Her continued success in the 200 backstroke this season shows just how great of an athlete she is. This (NAIA) honor is well-earned, and I’m so proud of her.”

Bienias is Westmont’s record holder in five individual events and a member of five record-holding relay teams.

Westmont will continue its season Saturday with its final home meet of the year. The Warriors will host Simpson and The Master’s beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Ron Smith is the sports information director at Westmont College.

