Confidence in U.S. government plummets

By CASEY HARPER

THE CENTER SQUARE SENIOR REPORTER

(The Center Square) — The percentage of Americans who have confidence in the U.S. government has plummeted in recent years, a new poll shows.

Gallup released the poll that found that only 31% of surveyed Americans say they have confidence in the U.S. government. That is down from 46% who said the same in 2020.

“This is on par with the lowest rates of confidence measured in the U.S. government since Gallup started tracking it globally in 2006 – with the other lows measured in 2013, 2016 and 2018 under former Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump,” Gallup wrote.

The poll also evaluated other G7 countries, which includes Canada, Germany, France, Japan, Italy and the United Kingdom.

“Declining domestic confidence in the U.S. government has occurred alongside declining approval ratings on the world stage,” Gallup wrote. “Median global approval of U.S. leadership slipped to 41% in 2022, down from 45% in 2021 during Biden’s first year in office.”

Of all the G7 nations, the U.S. has the lowest level of faith in its government among the population. The U.K. is second lowest at 33%, and Germany is the highest at 61%.

The concerns among Americans come alongside a marked increase in federal debt spending, the controversial handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, the deadly and chaotic withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, and a significant increase in inflation.

Casey Harper works at The Center Square’s Washington, D.C., bureau.