Conflict of interest for Board of Supervisors

by Santa Barbara News-Press Letters
The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors recently gave itself a 5% pay increase.

Per the News-Press article published May 19, the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors has approved an annual salary and benefits increase of 5%.

Giving pay increases is not the issue here (although the criteria for a pay increase needs to be validated). However, the fact that the board itself voted for its own increase is a mockery of fairness.

Employees and employee groups, in general, do not approve their own pay increases. This is left to the wisdom of the employer.  

At the least, the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors’ initiation and passing of its own compensation increase is undeniably a conflict of interest.

Steven Siry

Santa Barbara

