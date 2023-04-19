Conforti named Coral Casino general manager

COURTESY PHOTO

David Conforti

MONTECITO -— Ty Warner Hotels and Resorts has hired a new general manager, David Conforti, who will oversee operations at the Coral Casino Beach and Cabana Club.

Mr. Conforti has more than 15 years of experience managing high-end clubs, both abroad and domestically. He is one of the few dozen club professionals who has both a Certified Club Manager designation from the Club Management Association of America and a Class A certification from the PGA of America.

Mr. Conforti has spent the past five years managing the Palos Verdes Golf Club, and in 2015 served as the GM/COO at Four Streams, an exclusive club near Washington, D.C.

“He understands the high standard of service a club like the Coral Casino demands, considering its unparalleled coastal location and legacy,” Ty Warner said. “We are thrilled to have him on our team.”

Mr. Warner is in the process of finding new restaurant teams and completing renovations to upgrade the club facilities.

This includes a new members’ rooftop lounge, expanded whirlpool, renovated kids’ pool, new cold plunge pool, upgraded Fins dining area and improvements to the private dining room and adjacent second level sundeck.

“Working at a place like the Coral Casino feels like a pinnacle career point,” Mr. Conforti said.

For more membership inquiries contact: Kelly Campbell at 805-455-2587

— Kira Logan