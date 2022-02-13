Confusing ‘Election Mail’ card

I just received an “Election Mail” postcard from Joseph E. Holland, instructing me to do nothing if the name and address are OK. But if I’m not there, I should make corrections and return the card.

Confused? In this day and age of mass mail out ballots, I’d like to respond to Mr. Holland that indeed this is me and that the address is valid by signing and returning the postcard. This would let Mr. Holland know that I do indeed exist.

The current method is confusing and invites fraud.

Michael C. Schaumburg

Santa Barbara

Editor’s note: Joseph E. Holland is the Santa Barbara County registrar of voters.