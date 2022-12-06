Congregation B’nai B’rith to devote morning to good deeds

Congregation B’nai B’rith will give back to the community during Mitzvah Day, set for Dec. 18 at the congregation, 1000 San Antonio Creek Road, Santa Barbara.

Doors will open at 9 a.m. with a breakfast, followed at 9:30 with a welcoming address. The community projects will start at 10 and are slated to be completed by noon.

Ten goodwill projects will take place at Congregation B’nai B’rith and throughout the community.

Projects at the congregation site include:

— Writing notes of support and love to Ukrainian soldiers on the frontlines and/or supporting the Lviv medical volunteers, who urgently need items for the soldiers. A local Santa Barbara family is shipping these items to Lviv. For a wish list, see cbbsb.org/mitzvah.

Items being sought include medications, bandages, sleeping bags, fleece jackets, tactical boots and more.

— Donating blood to help replenish the local banks through Vitalant.

— Creating festive candy bars to give to children fighting cancer in time for their holiday party. The project is being coordinated by the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation.

— Assembling lunch bags and basic needs items for the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission. Completed bags for the Lunch for the Hungry program will be distributed at the temple’s Wednesday Neighborhood Navigation Center at the Rescue Mission.

— Scrap-booking for Dreamers. The Dream Foundation serves terminally ill adults and their families by making end-of-life dreams come true. You can help create beautiful scrapbook pages as a memento for families.

— Working on the Animal Mitzvah. You can make treats, toys and warmers for animals in local shelters.

— Creating Hanukkah treats and candles for seniors at local retirement homes.

— Participating in Operation Gratitude, a nationwide nonprofit providing Americans with opportunities to honor the military. You can help make paracord bracelets that are added to care packages and have proven to be life-saving.

Off-site projects include:

— Tree Gleaning. You’re welcome to join nature lovers to glean trees at private homes and donate the produce to local food charities.

— Instant Choir. You can join Cantor Mark Childs for a visit to Vista Del Monte Retirement Community to share Hanukkah and other Jewish songs.

Mitzvah Day project leaders include Eric and Stacy Baron, Mr. Childs, David Gaynes, Laura Habecker, Jen Lewis, Phoebe Light, Nancy Sinai, Annie Sostrin, Franny Taran, Sandy Toye and Florie Wachtenheim.

Sponsors include Montecito Bank & Trust, Heat Culinary, and Events by Rincon.For more information, visit cbbsb.org/mitzvah.



email: dmason@newspress.com