Congress, cut out the nonsense

Many soldiers are remaining in our national Capitol. Why is there a new fence around the Capitol building? Democrat legislators are saying that they feel unsafe with their Republican colleagues.

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York, went so far implying that Rep. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, is an attempted murderer.

The National Guard was mostly ignored or spoken against last year when rioting/looting took place. Where are the specific threats from intelligence requiring these troops to remain in Washington D.C.? Are these soldiers being used for political purposes?

Where is the dialogue and compromise in Congress?

The Keystone Pipeline, stopped by executive order, actually had many Democrat legislators voting for it. Why are there so many executive orders when President Joe Biden admitted, during the campaign, that only a dictator would overuse them?

Republican legislators are being labeled as white supremacists, as well as all Trump voters. (What about the growth of minorities voting Republican last year?) Connect all Trump voters with domestic terrorism, and you create a pretext for seizing guns. (What about the illegal guns that will be used by released prisoners/criminal illegal aliens crossing over the southern border?)

What about the importance of law-abiding citizens using the Second Amendment to defend themselves, knowing that their homes/communities are going to be increasingly unsafe?

It’s time to cut out the extremist labeling and nonsense going on in Congress, including the impeachment.

Why aren’t the National Guard all going home? Do the majority of Americans support the executive order sending tax money to Planned Parenthood and paying for abortions overseas? What about defending our Constitution, which defends life, freedom of speech and the right to bear arms?

2022 will be here soon, and Democratic Party representatives, such as U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal of Santa Barbara, will have a lot to answer for.

Gene E. Ahlstrom

Santa Maria