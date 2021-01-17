Congress ignores fraudulent election

Of course, the Washington, D.C., violence was unacceptable.

That was verbally dispelled by President Donald Trump. He told the followers to “go home in peace.” I and the peaceful protesters and the country listening to Fox News and News Max heard him say that.

Jan. 6 was critical in that there was great hope that the fraudulent election votes of six states would be overturned because there is considerable evidence/proof.

The tens of thousands who showed up Jan. 6 in Washington, D.C., were conservatives (elderly and otherwise) who have always been peaceful.

When the politicians inside the Capitol did not vote to reject the outcomes of six states with their proven, fraudulent results, the conservatives (myself included) were very dejected.

Then protesters walked to the Capitol, and there are reports Antifa, a violent organization of radical liberals/Marxists, were mixed into the thousands of peaceful protesters. The violence began and had disastrous results.

Some blame President Trump. (Who else?) But I read his tweets and heard him denouncing the violence.

The very best president we ever had, who attempted to clean out the Swamp for four years, had been the object of abuse by Democrats and the media every day he has been in office.

So I believe the protesters had no alternative because no one has been listening to them, and the corruption continues.

When did our beloved country accept rigged results of a presidential election?

In a few days, a very liberal and corrupt Joe Biden will be the president and will do everything he can to eradicate the accomplishments of President Trump.

Henry Bland

Ojai