Local

Congressman casts his ballot

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS
U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, and his wife Gina drop off their ballots at the election box Thursday outside the Santa Barbara County Administration Building in Santa Barbara. The congressman is running against Dr. Brad Allen, the Republican challenger and a Summerland resident, in Tuesday’s general election.
