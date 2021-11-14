Congressman helps to bring Californians home from Afghanistan

By BETHANY BLANKLEY

THE CENTER SQUARE CONTRIBUTOR

(The Center Square) — U.S. Rep. Daryl Issa, R-San Diego, is continuing to follow through with his pledge to bring home as many California residents stranded in Afghanistan as possible.

So far, seven families have made it back to California after being stranded since August.

After President Joe Biden withdrew U.S. troops in Afghanistan, and Americans and foreign nationals with visas and permission to leave the country were left behind, Mr. Issa vowed to help as many as he could to return home.

“It’s now been three months since President Biden broke his word and abandoned our people in Afghanistan,” Mr. Issa said last week. “There are still hundreds of Americans left behind who want to come home. This is a daily disaster with no end in sight.”

He then announced the rescue of two additional San Diego families who had been stranded in Afghanistan, saying it was “extraordinary progress.”

“It is an honor to help rescue and reunite families and loved ones,” he said, adding, “we still have more work to do.”

California’s Cajon Valley Union School District announced that three out of eight San Diego-area families were successfully evacuated from Afghanistan. Another five families, including 14 students and eight parents, remain there.

Four families are “secure and in process,” and one family is “still awaiting help,” school district spokesperson Howard Shen said in a statement.

Mr. Shen told Fox News, “There are additional five families with Cajon Valley students remaining (14 students and 8 parents)” in Afghanistan “to the best of our knowledge.”

In September, Mr. Issa announced that there were 32 Californians residents stranded in Afghanistan, including 24 students and 16 parents. Since then his office has helped rescue six families.

The first four families the congressman’s office helped include seven adults and 16 children. The latest two families rescued include two adults and five children.

Mr. Issa’s office said “most of the 20 total children” it has rescued “are enrolled in school within the Cajon Valley Union School District.”

His office is continuing to assist people evacuating Afghanistan, and has published information and instructions about assistance on his congressional website.

In addition to having families stranded in Afghanistan, California had the greatest number of servicemen and women killed in Afghanistan from one state, totaling four.