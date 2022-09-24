Congressman Issa at Reagan Center

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail ARTHUR VON WIESENBERGER / NEWS-PRESSU.S. Rep. Darrell Issa, a Republican who represents California’s 50th Congressional District, addresses students from across the country during the Wendy P. McCaw Reagan Ranch Roundtable Luncheon on Friday in Santa Barbara. Rep. Issa told the students at the Reagan Ranch Center that they need to be the generation that finds the next Ronald Reagan. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post City of Lompoc, Environmental Defense Center settle suit next post Ramirez named SBUSD’s chief technology officer Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.