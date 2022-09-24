Home Local Congressman Issa at Reagan Center
ARTHUR VON WIESENBERGER / NEWS-PRESS
U.S. Rep. Darrell Issa, a Republican who represents California’s 50th Congressional District, addresses students from across the country during the Wendy P. McCaw Reagan Ranch Roundtable Luncheon on Friday in Santa Barbara. Rep. Issa told the students at the Reagan Ranch Center that they need to be the generation that finds the next Ronald Reagan.
