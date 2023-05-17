Congressmen introduce legislation to create national infrastructure bank

COURTESY PHOTO

Rep. Salud Carbajal

U.S. Reps. Salud Carbajal and Daniel Webster, who are senior leaders of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, introduced bipartisan legislation Tuesday in recognition of National Infrastructure Week.

This legislation would authorize the creation of a national infrastructure bank.

The bank created by the lawmakers’ bill, the National Infrastructure Investment Corporation Act, would enable private dollars to be pulled to give local governments another way to finance critical infrastructure projects in their communities.

Reps. Webster and Carbajal currently serve as the chair and ranking member, respectively, of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee’s Subcommittee on Coast Guard and Maritime Transportation.

“I am proud to stand with my colleague and fellow leader on our Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, Congressman Webster, to recognize the continuing need this Infrastructure Week with the introduction of this simple yet potentially seismic bill that would unlock billions of dollars a year in private funding to support our nation’s most pressing infrastructure projects,” said Rep. Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara.

The bank created by the NIIC Act would be authorized to provide loans and loan guarantees to local infrastructure projects, giving local governments another potential funding source in addition to support provided by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law or other federal and state funding sources.

“It is a bipartisan consensus that America’s infrastructure is long overdue for critical repairs and needs advancements,” said Rep. Webster, R-Fla.

The bank’s available funding for supporting local projects would come from municipal, state, and union pension funds loaned to the bank. These would earn interest on the funds and repay the principal in time for the workers to utilize their retirement savings, according to Rep. Carbajal’s office.

