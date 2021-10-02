Home Local Connecting with marine life
Connecting with marine life

KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
A crab makes an appearance at the Interactive Tidepool Exhibit Wednesday at the Cabrillo High School Aquarium. For more photos of the aquarium, see Sunday’s News-Press.
A presentation was made Wednesday during the reopening of the aquarium and the unveiling of its Interactive Tidepool Exhibit, the largest exhibit in the aquarium’s history.
Visitors explore the aquarium.
